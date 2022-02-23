How to catch Gigantamax Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur in Sword and Shield for Pokémon Day

Big things are happening in the world of Pokémon as we get closer to Pokémon Day on February 27. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have added the Colosseum, and Sword and Shield are offering the chance to catch Gigantamax versions of the original Kanto starters: Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur.

As announced on the Pokémon website, the trio will be available through Max Raid battles, but you still have to take some extra steps first. While connected to the internet in Sword or Shield, open the menu, select Mystery Gift, and choose Get the Wild Area News. This will increase the chances of Gigantamax Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur appearing in Max Raid battles. Note that this applies to Max Raid dens found in the Wild Area, but not to Dynamax Adventures.

Normally standard Dynamax Pokémon are more likely to appear, but that’s changing for this event. This change will last until 3:59 PM PT / 6:59 PM ET on Pokémon Day, February 27. You’ll also receive a Max Mushroom for completing battles against the Kanto trio, whether you catch them or not.

That’s not the only Pokémon trio available in Sword and Shield either. Shiny Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres have also been offered as free tournament rewards this year. While the window for the first freebie has passed, you can still sign up to get the other two in March and April.