There are only a handful of Mythical Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go, and Meltan is one of them. It’s a Pokémon that appears relatively often throughout the game, but the development team saves this Pokémon’s appearance for special events. When Meltan does appear in the mobile game, we recommend going out of your way to try and find it, but it won’t appear in the wild. There’s a special way to track it down. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Meltan in Pokémon Go.

Where to find Meltan in Pokémon Go

There’s only one way to encounter Meltan in Pokémon Go, and that’s through the Mystery Boxes. There are rare opportunities to encounter this mythical Pokémon beyond Mystery Boxes, such as from exclusive rewards for completing unique tasks, such as the Let’s Go Collection. However the Mystery Boxes are your best method, but these are only available for a limited time during special events in Pokémon Go.

When Mystery Boxes are activated in Pokémon Go, the way you earn them is by sending a Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Go to your Pokémon Home account or your Nintendo Switch with Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! installed on it. You can pick from any Pokémon you’ve caught in Pokémon Go. However, we recommend some of the ones you don’t have actively use in PvP battles or raids.

When the Pokémon has been sent to your Pokémon Home or Nintendo Switch, a Mystery Box will appear on your Pokémon Go account. You can do this every few days during specified times.

Outside of the Mystery Box and unique challenges in Pokémon Go, Meltan will not appear in the mobile game. You cannot trade this Pokémon with other players, either.