How to catch Raimei Angelfish in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced fishing to the game, and since then, players have been trying to track down all the fish in Teyvat. Some of them, such as the Raimei Angelfish, are extremely rare, and can only be caught in very specific places.

To get the Raimei Angelfish, players will need to visit a strange shipwreck to the east of Tatarasuna in Inazuma. This means you will need to have unlocked Inazuma in the game to be able to catch the fish.

You will also need to take a boat out to the shipwreck, as it is much too far to swim. It’s not all plain sailing, however. Some enemies will be hanging around the shipwreck, and players will need to contend with Cryo Slimes and Electro Abyss Mage. This is tough, as you have a small area you can stand on, so it may be a good idea to ensure a bow user is in your party.

Players will also need to visit the area between 18:00 and 06:00, as the fish will only spawn at night time. You will also need to use the Fale Worm bait to catch it. You can get the False Worm bait recipe from Nantuk outside Mondstadt. He will sell you the bait in exchange for three Medaka fish.

After you clear out the enemies, you can stand on the platform of the sunken ship and you will be able to fish quite happily there to catch as many Raimei Angelfish as you can.