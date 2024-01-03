How to Catch Rainy, Sunny, Snowy, & Regular Shiny Castform in Pokemon Go

Castform is a unique Pokemon that you can have appear in Pokemon Go, as it has various forms that can spawn for you. Each form has a typing associated with it, and each form is considered a different Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

You can find a Rainy, Sunny, Snowy, or a Regular Castform in Pokemon Go. The type of Castform you find all comes down to the type of weather in your area, which can be difficult to know what’s going to appear, especially because the weather in Pokemon Go might not reflect the one you have in your area. There’s also a chance that a shiny form might appear when you’re playing. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a Rainy, Sunny, Snowy, and a regular shiny Castform in Pokemon Go.

Where to Find Rainy, Sunny, Snowy, and Regular Castform in Pokemon Go

It comes down to the immediate weather in Pokemon Go and what it says if you’re looking for a particular Castform form. You can find this information on the upper right of your Pokemon Go application, and you can see what type of weather it is, alongside the type of boosted types that benefit from that weather.

There are four types of Castform for you to find in Pokemon Go: normal Castform, Sunny Castform, Rainy Castform, and Snowy Castform. The standard Castform has the chance to appear on normal days or when it’s foggy. The Sunny Castform will appear on bright, sunny days or hot days. You can encounter the Rainy Castform on cloudy days or when it’s raining. Finally, the Snowy Castform has the chance to appear when it’s hailing, snowing, or if it’s freezing in your local area.

The seasons also play into this for Pokemon Go players. For example, you have a much better chance of encountering Snowy Castform if it’s cold and snowy in your area during winter. However, in contrast, the Sunny Castform has a good chance of appearing in the middle of summer, when the sun is out far more often.

Can Castform Be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

We can confirm that there is a chance for Castform to appear as a shiny Pokemon while playing Pokemon Go. This goes for every form of Castform, and the way you catch a shiny version of it depends on the weather. If you see a Sunny Castform in the wild, there’s a chance that when you catch it, it’s going to appear as the shiny version. The same goes if you see the standard, Rainy, or Snowy Castform in the wild.

You won’t know if a Pokemon is shiny before you attempt to catch it. However, you’ll always know what type of Castform you’re about to catch. They always appear on the overworld in Pokemon Go, making it easy to know what you’re about to grab.