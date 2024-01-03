When Is The 2024 Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day in Pokemon Go?

Hisuian Typhlosion is set to debut in Pokemon Go with a special Raid Day event. During the event, all Pokemon Go players will have a chance to track down this unique Pokemon and add it to their collection, if they can defeat Hisuian Typhlosion in battle.

Unlike other Pokemon that appear in Pokemon Go, Hisuian Typhlosion will be much more difficult to track down outside of this event. This means you’ll want to act fast if you’re looking to add this Pokemon to your collection, and there could also be a chance for you to encounter a shiny version of it. Here’s what you need to know about when the 2024 Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day is happening in Pokemon Go.

Related: Pokemon Go Timeless Travels Season Reveal Shows Off Hisuian Starter Evolution

Image via Niantic

Hisuian Typhlosion’s Raid Day will happen on January 14 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local area in Pokemon Go. You will only have three hours to take advantage of this event, meaning after 5 PM occurs in your area, Hisuian Typhlosion will stop spawning, and you’ll have to wait for the next event before it appears again.

Time to pull together some battle plans, Trainers—Hisuian Typhlosion will appear in raids on January 14 for Raid Day! pic.twitter.com/IOoSCsGDUz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 3, 2024

Similar to other Hisuian Pokemon that have come to Pokemon Go, these Pokemon do not appear in the wild and will not have a chance to spawn outside raids. You’ll want to make sure to prepare to bring your best teams with you to defeat Hisuian Typholsion. Because Hisuian Typholsion is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokemon, it will be weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type attacks and Pokemon.

Related: Pokemon Go New Year’s 2024 Event: Dates, Bonuses, and Pokemon Debuts

All Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day Bonuses in Pokemon Go

While the Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Day event is happening in Pokemon Go, there are several bonuses occurring that every player can take advantage of during this time. These are all the bonuses you get during the Hisuian Typhlosion Raid Da.

Hisuian Typhlosion has an increased chance of appearing in raids

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from Spinning Gym Photo Discs

Remote Raid Limit increases to 20 from January 13, 2024, from 4 PM to January 14, 2024, 7 PM

Can Hisuian Typhlosion be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

We can confirm that Hisuian Typhlosion does have a chance to appear in its shiny version during this event. This was confirmed by Niantic on their event page for Hisuian Typhlosion. However, this increased shiny chance is only set for this event, which means future opportunities for Hisuian Typhlosion to appear in raids may not have the same odds.