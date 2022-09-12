How to change Affiliations in NBA 2K23

Although The City dawns several new features within NBA 2K23’s MyCareer mode, Affiliations have returned for players to form an allegiance with one of four boroughs. These can then help you nab daily and event rewards, but as some Affiliations will earn more than others, you may want to consider making a switch. Here is where you can change your Affiliation and how this will affect your experience in The City.

Where to change your MyCareer Affiliation in NBA 2K23

You can switch your Affiliation in The City by first heading to the front entrance of any borough, set at every corner of the map. Near the entrance’s subway stairs, you can speak to the Affiliation employee standing to next a “transfer here” sign to switch to your preferred borough. That said, we recommend only doing so during the first week of a season. If you change at any other time, you will be penalized by losing all progress made within your previous Affiliation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Despite this, switching Affiliations can prove to be worthwhile. For one, if your new Affiliation ends up being the winner of Rival Day Conquest events, you will earn VC and cosmetics at no cost. Rewards can even be gained daily by heading to your Affiliation’s mascot statue in The Block at the center of the map. After you have interacted with the statue, it will gift you additional VC, XP boosts, or discounts on particular gear.

Related: How to change your MyCareer nickname in NBA 2K23

Rest assured, your season level will remain the same even after you have joined a new Affiliation. That’s good news for anyone looking to progress through the Season Prize menu, a free rewards pass that can grant more than 40 different goods, such as six stylish golf carts and Dr Disrespect cosmetics.