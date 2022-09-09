How to unlock Dr Disrespect cosmetics in NBA 2K23

Although there is a wide variety of jerseys and street clothes to put on your MyPlayer, NBA 2K23’s best offerings are arguably its Dr Disrespect cosmetics. The basketball title has partnered with the streamer to include his signature mullet, glasses, and even his red vest. Best of all, you won’t have to give up any VC to own his attire. Here’s how you can earn Dr Disrespect’s gear in NBA 2K23.

How to get the Dr. Disrespect gear for your MyPlayer

All of the Dr Disrespect cosmetics can be unlocked through MyCareer’s Season Prize menu. As you can progress toward each prize just by leveling up your character, you will simply have to keep playing NBA or Pro-Am games in MyCareer to earn them. The Season Prize menu even features Double XP Coins in between each Dr Disrespect reward, so don’t expect too much of a grind. Once their unlocked, the cosmetics can then be equipped from the Appearance option in MyCareer’s MyPlayer tab. You can find every Dr Disrespect cosmetic and their level requirement below.

Dr Disrespect Black Steel Mullet and Headphones : Reach Level 8

: Reach Level 8 Dr Disrespect Prototypes (glasses) : Reach Level 20

: Reach Level 20 Dr Disrespect Showtime Vest: Reach Level 32

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to use Facescan in NBA 2K23 – How to import your face into NBA 2K23

The three cosmetics will only be available to grab in Season 1, so you will need to collect them before it ends on October 20. To speed up this process, you should look to perform to the best of your abilities each game to earn as much XP as possible. Although it will depend on your build, it is best to attempt aggressive skill dunks for some guaranteed buckets. We also recommend applying Badge Upgrades as each can boost particular attributes and skills for your MyPlayer.