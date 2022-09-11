How to unlock a golf cart in NBA 2K23

From the opening moments of NBA 2K23’s MyCareer, it is apparent that running from one end of The City to the other will take more time than it should. Luckily, the open world mode offers numerous forms of transportation to make traveling a breeze. The golf cart is by far the game’s flashiest ride yet, but it cannot be granted to you right away. Here’s how to unlock and equip golf carts in NBA 2K23.

Where to get golf carts in The City for NBA 2K23

Unlike its predecessor, NBA 2K23 does not allow players to purchase carts from a store. Instead, the ride can only be unlocked once you have reached Level 40 in the Season Prize menu. You can gain XP toward new levels simply by playing The City, The Rec, or Pro-Am games, and your performance and teammate grade will dictate how much XP is earned in each match. Once you’ve finally reached Level 40, you will have to claim the reward from the Season Prizes menu in MyCareer’s Seasons tab and then equip it by heading to the Appearance menu’s Equipment category. As shown below, the ride comes in six optional colors and can even fit up to four MyPlayers at a time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to unlock and complete the Ronnie 2K Rebirth quest in NBA 2K23

The reward will likely only be available during Season One, as new prizes come each season. However, this menu also currently rewards four Double XP coins, so you should see your level rise relatively fast. Aside from the golf cart, other hot ticket items you will earn along the way are the Dr Disrespect cosmetics. The Prize menu features his glasses, vest, and iconic mullet — the latter being unlockable as soon as you hit Level 8.