How to change clothes in Hogwarts Legacy

You will discover a lot during your time at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Hogwarts Legacy. As you explore the world, you will undoubtedly look for a change of attire along the way. When this happens, you will need to find some clothing to change into. Luckily, new articles of clothing are quite easy to find in the castle. You just need to know where to look. This guide will show you how to change your clothes in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to change your gear in Hogwarts Legacy

As you progress through Hogwarts Legacy, you will face bigger threats and more fearsome foes. When this happens, you will need to trade in your gear for something a little more protective and better for fighting. There are multiple ways to get additional clothing items in the game so that you can keep yourself well-prepared for threats that lie ahead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You have six gear slots in Hogwarts Legacy; neckwear, cloaks/robes, outfit, facewear, handwear, and headwear. Each piece of clothing will enhance your magical abilities or your defensive capabilities. When you get a new piece of gear, you can equip it by going to the section of the menu. Select the gear type you wish to switch and swap it out for whichever one you find most appealing. Each piece of gear that you have has a level requirement so make sure you level up appropriately before trying to wear a new piece of gear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple ways you can get gear; quests, chests, and shopping. As you complete quests, you will often get pieces of clothing as a reward for helping your fellow students. When you explore the castle, you can discover chests such as Eyeball Chests that get you rewards with some of them dropping new gear pieces. Finally, Gladrags Wizardwear is a shop in Hogsmeade where you can sell your old gear and purchase new clothing to make yourself more fashionable.