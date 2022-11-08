How to change professions in Stardew Valley

You will have the chance to choose the type of profession you want your character to be when you start your Stardew Valley adventure. You may enjoy doing this for a time, but it doesn’t have to be something you do forever. You can switch things up, but it does take a bit of effort to do this. Here’s what you need to know about how to change your profession in Stardew Valley.

How to become a different profession in Stardew Valley

You go about this by seeking out the Statue of Uncertainty. You can find it while exploring the Sewers, but before you do this, you want to ensure you have at least 10,000 gold saved up to make the change. This is the requirement to change your character’s profession, and without the money, you won’t be able to do it.

Related: Stardew Valley cheats, console commands, and item codes

Additionally, the Sewers will be locked off until you donate 60 items to the museum. You’ll receive the Rusty Key once you do this, and you can take it to the Sewers in the south part of town and go through the grates. This is also the location you can find Krobus. When you arrive at the Statue, you can pick what skill you would like to change, and then you will need to go to bed for the evening.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you wake up the next day, you can select what profession you want to pick from. You will lose everything you previously had from the previous profession and gain the new one. You can do this as often as you want through your Stardew Valley playthrough as long as you have the money and patience.