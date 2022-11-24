How to change Rotom forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rotom is one of the many older generation Pokémon that trainers can catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The small, round, ghostly creature with a plasma-based body is known for having multiple forms that it can change to with the help of the right equipment. However, you won’t be able to change Rotom forms by the get-go and need to fulfill a certain prerequisite to obtain the item that allows it to do so.

Switching Rotom Forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rotom Catalog is the equipment that allows Rotom to change its form into the desired one, and it can be bought from the Auction House in Port Marinada. Similar to other items up for auction in the Auction House, Rotom Catalog will be in and out of the items available for auction, so you might have to check in regularly to get the item. Furthermore, the item is considered rare, and you’ll likely have to bid a high price to buy it. It’s worth noting that the Auction House in Port Marinada will only be accessible once you clear the Cascarrafa Gym Test.

Upon getting the Rotom Catalog, you can change Rotom’s form by accessing the item from the Key Items section in your bag. The form of Rotom depends upon the equipment you select from the Rotom Catalog, and these are listed below.

Lightbulb – Electric/Ghost-type

Microwave Oven – Electric/Fire-type

Washing Machine – Electric/Water-type

Refrigerator – Electric/Ice-type

Electric Fan – Electric/Flying-type

Lawn Mower – Electric/Grass-type

Changing the Rotom form will also change its type and grant different moves. Hence, the Pokémon can be an X factor for your team if it is lacking a certain type.