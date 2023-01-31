The new simulation boxing game Undisputed gives players a chance to jump into the ring for the first time in over a decade. Players will have the option to choose either online or offline play, and can select from a number of different game modes when available. Should you want to jump into the offline portion of Undisputed, reviewing the difficulty setting for the game’s AI might be a good idea. Let’s go over how players can modify the difficulty settings in Undisputed.

Where and how to change the difficulty in Undisputed

Here’s what you need to know about changing the difficulty in Undisputed. When creating a fight, select two fighters from the weight classes. Then, choose an arena for the battle.

From there, players will then be prompted to modify the rules for the fight. The difficulty of the AI can be adjusted here, as the setting is located on the top of the screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four different difficulty modifiers in Undisputed. Here’s a look at the four:

Amateur

Intermediate

Pro

Undisputed

Amateur is the easiest setting in the boxing game, while Undisputed is the hardest of the four.

Once you have found a setting that is comfortable, set it and then go through the remainder of the rules settings.

The difficulty settings can be changed in the pre-match settings in Undisputed. Should one try to look in the settings menu at the home screen, the option to change the difficulty setting won’t be found.