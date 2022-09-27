How to change the language & commentary language in FIFA 23

Traditional football is a global game, so it shouldn’t be a shock that EA Sports has added support for many different languages for FIFA 23. Players can choose from a slew of different options, but the trick is to actually change the settings. And, FIFA 23 has multiple language settings, including for the UI and for the commentary. So, how can you change both? Let’s take a look.

How to change the language in FIFA 23

To change the language that is used for the UI in FIFA 23, here’s what you need to do. At the home screen, scroll until you find the ‘Customise’ tab. Click it, and then upon doing that, hit ‘Settings.’

From here, scroll to, but do not click on ‘Game Settings.’ Instead, hover over it, and then scroll with the right analog stick. Upon doing that, you should uncover the ‘Language Select’ setting. Click it with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation), and then go through the various options with either the left or right analog stick.

Keep in mind that upon changing the language, the UI will change languages, and you will lose connection to the FIFA servers, Hit R/R3 to re-connect to the FIFA servers.

How to change the commentary language in FIFA 23

To specifically change the commentary language in FIFA 23, here’s what you need to do. Scroll all the way to the right at the Main Menu, and click on the Accessibility tab. This should look like a small square tab with a person image on it.

Once you do that, you will then be able to access the game settings for FIFA 23. Scroll to the ‘Audio’ section, until you get to the ’11-A-Side Audio’ portion. Find the ‘Commentary Language’ setting, and then change it to your desired language.