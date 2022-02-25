How to change the time of day in Elden Ring

A lot can happen based on the time of day in Elden Ring. Special enemies can appear, enemy spawn locations can change, and you get better stealth when nighttime rolls around. Night is only one of the time of day possibilities though. Here is how you change the time of day in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First of all, to change the time of day, you need to be at a Site of Grace. It doesn’t matter which one as long as you are at one. You can change the time of day from the very first Site of Grace you visit onward. To do so, rest at the Site of Grace and select the option to ‘Pass Time.’ Doing so will give you four options to choose from; morning, noon, nightfall, and cancel.

While the differences between morning and noon and minimal, the major changes come when you make it nighttime. Special enemies can be found across the various areas in the game like Bats and Black Knights. You will never see those enemies during the day so it is a good idea to farm them when you can. If you are having trouble sneaking past a group of enemies, try sneaking at night. This will help keep you hidden from those troublesome foes.