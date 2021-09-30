How to change VOLTA Signature Ability in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 sees a new feature in VOLTA: Signature Abilities. Signature Abilities are unique and special boosts that can be equipped to VOLTA builds,. There are three to choose from in FIFA 22, and upon starting up in VOLTA for the first time, the game will prompt you to choose one of the three. You can still change your Signature Ability after you get going in FIFA 22, though, so if you want to change up that build. You are free to do so. Here’s how you can do just that.

To change the VOLTA Signature Ability of your avatar, first head to the VOLTA hub. Then, select ‘Customise’ with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation).

Upon doing that, select ‘Play Style.’ Scroll past the Skill Tree with either RB or R1, and then you should be at the Signature Abilities screen.

Here, you will be able to select one of the three abilities with either A or X. You will know which one is active when you see a check mark in the box of that particular ability.

If you need some help deciding which ability to equip to your VOLTA avatar, take a look at our guide that goes over each one.

