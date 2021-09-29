FIFA 22: Which VOLTA Signature Ability should you choose?

In FIFA 22, users can create their own customize avatar in VOLTA, including the attributes. In addition to the attributes, players can also add a Signature Ability. Signature Abilities are essentially special perks that can be added to your loadout, and each comes with a unique boost. There are three of these abilities in VOLTA, and you can change and edit this perk at any time.

But which one should you choose? It does depend a little bit, so let’s go over the features of each, plus our thoughts on each one.

Which VOLTA Signature Ability should you choose?

First off, let’s go over the three Signature Abilities. The abilities are as follows:

Power Strike – Score stunning goals from all over the pitch with super-powered shots

– Score stunning goals from all over the pitch with super-powered shots Pure Pace – Blow by opponents with a boost of turbo speed

– Blow by opponents with a boost of turbo speed Aggressive Tackle – Win the ball and set up attacks with slide tackles and hard-hitting shoulder tackles

Each has a tremendous benefit, but keep in mind that each also has a drawback. Let’s quickly go over the pluses and minuses of the three.

Power Strike adds a serious boost to shots, but it doesn’t add anything to defensive or pace attributes. Pure Pace, on the other hand, does not do anything to shooting, but allows you to move around the pitch with extreme ease. Lastly, Aggressive Tackle adds the ability to win the ball more often, and can slide and shoulder tackle more effectively.

The one that you choose should ultimately depend on your position. If you are a defender, choose Aggressive Tackle or Pure Pace. Boosting tackling stats can be quite helpful for defenders, but speed can also be useful as well. And as for shooters, Power Strike and Pure Pace are the obvious choices.

While all three abilities aren’t bad, we do believe one stands out the most. Pure Pace, in our opinion, is the most versatile and effect. Signature Ability. Pace attributes are so important in FIFA, as that has a large effect on so many things. We do believe it is the best ability, just because it can help you blow by defenders as an attacker, while at the same time, can also be used to get back on defense and clog up passing lanes.