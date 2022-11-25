How to change your appearance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Much like Fatshark’s previous games like Vermintide 2, Warhammer 40k: Darktide has a lot of customization you can use to make your character unique. This ranges from your planet of origin, voice, and appearance, all the way down to your armor and weapon skins. With the amount of freedom the game gives you, it can be quite a lot to take in. Maybe you want to know how to earn some cool cosmetics, or you decide your reject needs a facelift and aren’t sure how or if you can do it. This guide has all the details on how you can customize your character, your options for customization, and how and where to find them in Warhammer 40k: Darktide.

Changing your appearance in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Changing your appearance is quite simple in Warhammer 40k: Darktide. All you need to do is go to your inventory, which will open and present you with your current loadout, and then click on the Cosmetics tab. This will show your character and all your options to customize the look of your character. These include:

Head

Upper Body

Lower Body

Accessories

Frame

Insignia

From here, simply select the area you want to change, and you’ll be presented with all your available cosmetics.

How to unlock cosmetics in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

At the start of the game, you’ll not have any options for customization, but there are few ways to purchase and earn them. You can earn cosmetics by completing challenges via the Penance system, which involves performing certain tasks or unique conditions like hitting weak spots during an ultimate ability, or simply leveling up your character. You can also buy cosmetics from the Armoury Exchange for both your weapons and clothing, which can then be applied to the applicable weapon via your inventory. There is also an in-game store for cosmetics that you can buy with a premium currency you earn or pay for via microtransactions – although it was not available during the pre-order beta.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If we are talking about a more dramatic makeover like your character’s face, there is an option for that too. You can find the Barber-Chirurgeon by going to the left side of the Mourningstar once you spawn in. Head to the end of the corridor and enter the door across from the Armoury Exchange. Here you can change your character’s looks including hair, face shape, eye color, scars, tattoos, and facial hair. This is also not level-locked, meaning you can use it at any time for a small fee. However, you cannot change your backstory after you have made your character, that requires a fresh start.