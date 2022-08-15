Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play MMORPG that allows players a lot of freedom in terms of customization. In this game, you are able to create your own custom character who will explore Aida and uncover the secrets the world has to offer. One of the positives about Tower of Fantasy is that nothing is final in this game. Players are allowed to change their username, their character’s appearance, character’s name, and even their gender at any time. Some of this changes cost in-game currency but thankfully, changing your character’s gender is completely free. So, with that being said, how do you change your character’s gender in Tower of Fantasy?

How to change your character’s gender in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Changing your character’s gender is pretty simple. To change your character’s gender, you’ll need to go to the Character screen. For PC players, you’ll need to press the C key on your keyboard to be taken directly there. If you’re on mobile, you’ll tap on the icon with the three hexagons on top of each other. Tap on Weapons. Then from there, tap on the Character tab which will be located on the bottom of the screen the screen. The Character screen shows you all the general information about your character including name, your CS, and stats. To change your gender, all you have to do is click or tap on the gender icon right above the character portrait. When you do, a pop-up will confirm if you want to change your character’s gender. Hit ok.

Hitting ok will change your character’s gender. However, your character’s appearance will remain unaffected. If you want to change your character’s appearance, this will require you to spend some in-game currency.