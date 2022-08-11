The first step to gaining access to any online game is to first create an account and the in-game username that you’ll go by. But at some point, you may want to change your username. This could be because when you first created the account, you weren’t able to come up with a unique name right there and there. Or you just got tired of your current username and want something better to match with your cool-looking character. Whatever the case may be, just like how you can change your character’s name, there is also a way for you to change your username in Tower of Fantasy.

Related: How to change your character’s name in Tower of Fantasy

How to change your username in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re able to change your username at any time in Tower of Fantasy. To do so, tap on the shop icon in the upper-right hand corner of your screen if you’re on mobile. If you’re on PC, you’ll have to hold down on the ALT button and click on Shop using your mouse. You’ll then be brought to the shop. Go to the HOT tab where you’ll see the Identity Update Card. This is what you’ll use to change to your username. The catch is that it costs a hefty 300 Dark Crystals, which is a currency you don’t get a lot of if you’re a free-to-play user. If you collected all the in-game rewards received from the milestones and participated in the Twitch Drops, you should have enough to purchase the Identity Update Card.

Players looking to change their character’s appearance can do that as well. But again, that comes at cost of precious in-game currency. So, you’ll have to make sure that you’re 100% certain that you want to go through with the change before spending the Dark Crystals.