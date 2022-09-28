How to change your club’s name in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

We’ve all been there. All you want to do when you get the new FIFA game, FIFA 23 in this case, is start Ultimate Team and begin assembling your superstar squad. But then you have to name your club. You’re in a hurry, so you give it some stupid name. Then you realise that one of the Ultimate Team objectives — under Basics I, which is itself under Foundations — is to change your club’s name. So, you select “Take me there” and change your club name to something even more stupid in return for some rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then you play an online match and realise that someone else can see the stupid name you gave your team, and you’re overcome by shame. “Can I change it again?” you wonder to yourself. “I’ve got a really good idea for a club name now, honest.” But that objective is complete now, and you can’t remember where the game took you when you selected “Take me there”. You search and you search and you can’t find the Rename Club option anywhere, and you start wondering if it’s even possible to change your club name for a second time. The good news is that it is.

Where is the Rename Club option in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the main Ultimate Team screen, select the Club tab, then go all the way to Settings on the right. The Rename Club option is on this settings screen. It was here all the time, along with Playtime and Matchmaking Settings. Select Rename Club and change your club name and abbreviation to something that you’ll think is awesome until the very moment you start your next online match, at which point you’ll decide it’s the stupidest club name yet. Fortunately, you can change your club name three times in total. Just make sure you think of something cool the third time.