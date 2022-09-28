FIFA 23 Ultimate Team pack animation: How to tell if it’s a walkout

When opening a pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT 23), it takes six seconds to reveal the identity and the OVR of the best player in the pack. This is 6 seconds too many for some players who, when opening a Gold Ultimate Team pack, want to know immediately whether they’ve got a “walkout”, which is a player with 86 or higher OVR, who will actually walk out and pose during the Gold pack opening animation. And if you are one of those excitable, impatient players, then you’ll be pleased to know that there is a way to tell if you’ve got a walkout as soon as the animation starts.

Related: Every Star Gallery reward in FIFA 23

How to tell if your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Gold pack contains a walkout

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first second of a walkout animation is identical to that of a “board” (83+ OVR) or regular player, except for one important detail. The screenshot above is for a regular 80 OVR player. Look at the angle of that dotted line in front of the stairs. If that were a walkout animation, the camera angle would be slightly different, and that dotted line would instead appear at the same angle as the thick yellow line we’ve drawn next to it. That’s how to tell instantly if you’re going to get a walkout.

Those two spotlights circled in yellow are another clue. For a regular player, they don’t move or light up. But for a board or a walkout, they light up and move so that they are pointing towards the sky. Another difference is that if it’s a walkout, and only if it’s a walkout, you’ll see a firework explode in that little window above the card itself. This is, of course, only a single second before the player’s face, position, and OVR are revealed. And if that OVR is 86 or more, then brace yourself for a personal, on-screen appearance by the player himself.