If you feel like you’re crushing Modern Warfare 3 lobbies but don’t know how to see exactly how well you’re doing, we’ve got all the simple steps for how to check your K/D ratio.

Every new Call of Duty release brings a chance to reimagine yourself as a player. If Modern Warfare 2 was a rough year for you, then MW3 is the perfect blank canvas to prove yourself on. Stats certainly don’t tell the whole story of how good someone is at CoD, but they can help gauge your progress as the year marches forward.

Thankfully, Sledgehammer Games has made it extremely easy to find all of your stats, so here’s how to check your K/D, wins/losses, and see which guns you perform the best with.

How to Check K/D Ratio in Modern Warfare 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

First things first, load into Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and open up the in-game menu (Start button for controller players.) This is the same place where you’d change settings, access the social tab, and all of the other typical CoD functions. You’ll see six options here, but we just need one. “Stats” is the bottom right panel, holding the key to everything you need.

You’ll be greeted with the option to check Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone stats. Navigate to the one you need and click through once more. Career stats are the first thing on the menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This is your collective K/D and Win/Loss display for your entire Modern Warfare 3 lifetime, but you can also toggle over to see a more up-to-date look by activating the “Last 10 Games” option.

You will also see your highest kill streak, highest kill game, and total time played. As you can see, I put in three hours of gameplay on release night and walked away with a 1.04 KD for the day. I love that there’s also another section dedicated to weapon performance. I primarily used the ISO Hemlock, and it’s cool to know almost a third of my kills came strictly from one gun.

Improve Your K/D/A in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty isn’t the easiest game in the world to get better at. It’s a real test of the reflexes and your hand-eye coordination. I know this as well as anyone. I had dreams of being a CoD pro back in the Black Ops 2 era.

It never worked out, but I did make it to the point of getting props from (then) Call of Duty pros Anthony “Nameless” Wheeler and Josiah “Slacked” Berry, so I know a thing or two about how to improve.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

My 1.04 KD may be modest right now, but I was also playing on 100+ ping for most of the first night and turned it around to a 1.24 over my final ten games. Regardless, I say all that to say this—take your time. There’s no rush on this journey. Consistency is far more important than immediate results.

Here’s what I recommend focusing on to see immediate results in your gameplay.

Positioning

Minimap Awareness

Spawn Knowledge

Keeping yourself behind cover as much as possible is vital in a shooter that moves as fast as Call of Duty. You could be the sharpest shooter we’ve ever seen, but if the entire enemy team can see you, there’s no winning a 1v6 gunfight.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

How do we know which pieces of cover are good? By watching the minimap like a hawk. It might feel unnatural at first, but with Modern Warfare 3 restoring red dots to the map, you need to know what’s going on at all times. If enemies have flanked you, you’ll have a better chance of catching them off guard by paying attention to where your teammates die.

Watching the minimap will eventually help you understand where opposing players are spawning on the map, which will, in turn, feed your ability to do everything else even better.

I also recommend watching pros play. SMG players can always learn something from all-star talents like Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris of Atlanta Faze, and AR folks should be studying the ways of Brandon “Dashy” Otell or Sam “Octane” Larew. No matter how good you think you are, I promise that they’re better. Be open, think hard, and put in the work.

It won’t happen overnight, but by the end of the year, you’ll be astounded at how far you’ve come.