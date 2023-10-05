Modern Warfare 3 – Every Map & Gameplay Mode

It’s the age of Modern Warfare 3 and there’s a lot to be excited about. All new guns, the return of iconic maps, and an opportunity to revisit some of the Call of Duty’s most-storied experiences. The list of info keeps growing every day as we get closer to launch, but we’ve got a ton of confirmed details already.

Your favorite modes will be returning as usual, but there’s also a nice little spruce up to the regular rotation as well. From Scrapyard Domination to Favela Hardpoint (and everything in between), here’s what you can expect to be playing in Modern Warfare 3.

Every Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Mode

Image via Activision.

As we said, all of the classic Multiplayer gameplay modes are back this year. They’re also joined by the return of War – the sprawling, map-progression mode that originated in Sledgehammer Games’ World War II – and also by the return of Ground War. There’s a third large-scale mode called Invasion joining the party too.

Cutthroat is the lone confirmed entry on the smaller side. A 3v3v3 take on Gunfight, this mode is essentially like playing in a nine-man Warzone Gulag.

Our list may get updated as the launch draws closer, but thanks to developer updates and the MW3 beta, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Gameplay Mode Max Lobby Size Control 6v6 Cutthroat 3v3 Domination 6v6 Free-For-All 1v7 Ground War 32v32 Gun Game 1v7 Hardpoint 6v6 Headquarters 6v6 Invasion 20v20 Search & Destroy 6v6 Team Deathmatch 6v6 War ?/?

It wouldn’t be surprising to see more modes get rolled out across the year, but these are the ones that will be out in the wild from Day One. Ranked Play has also been confirmed to arrive in mid-Season One.

Every Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Map

Image via Activision.

Not only are all 16 Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps here to be enjoyed, but we’ve also got three more large-scale options for the bigger game modes. There aren’t too many details available about the bigger ones, but we will get to experience two of them over the course of the beta.

Map Name Playlist Afghan Core Derail Core Estate Core Favela Core Highrise Core Invasion Core Karachi Core Quarry Core Rundown Core Rust Core Scrapyard Core Skidrow Core Sub Base Core Terminal Core Underpass Core Wasteland Core TBA #1 War/Ground War/Invasion TBA #2 War/Ground War/Invasion TBA #3 War/Ground War/Invasion

This isn’t where the fun ends either, as the developers have already confirmed that at least 12 more environments will arrive in-game across the course of the Modern Warfare 3 era.

We have a more detailed look at the maps here if you need it, but this is all the info you need to get ahead of the November launch.