How to check K/D ratios in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Aside from prestiges, most Call of Duty fans know the true mark of a great player is a phenomenal kill/death ratio. In previous games, players even had access to not just their own ratios, but to their friends’ and other top players’ K/Ds as well with leaderboard features. Although the significance of ratios still stand the test of time in Call of Duty: Vanguard, there is one substantial change made to the stat, and another that restricts players greatly.

Finding your own K/D ratio

Vanguard players can find their own ratio by hovering over the Record’s tab within the Multiplayer’s Barracks menu. From there, the number should be sitting just under the “Kill or Be Killed” header on the bottom left of the screen. However, as first seen in Black Ops Cold War, this stat goes by Elimination/Death ratio, which now counts both kills and assists that led to kills. Thus, one can expect their ratio to be much higher than it likely was in past games. Additionally, players should click on this Records tab to view ratios that only take individual guns and game modes into account.

Finding other players’ ratios

At the time of writing, Vanguard does not include a Leaderboards feature in-game to check another person’s ratio. It is still possible for the feature to be added later on, as Infinite Warfare once did months after its launch in 2016. In the meantime, there are a number of safe sites like Tracker Network which let you search and discover any player’s up-to-date statistics without having to sign into your Activision account.

Related: Best weapon blueprints in Call of Duty: Vanguard