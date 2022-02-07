How to check server status for Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human may not seem like a multiplayer game on the face of things. However, the title is built from the ground up for friends to play together in co-op if they wish to do so. As with all multiplayer entries, the game’s servers need to be up and running, and everyone needs to have a stable internet connection to get co-op to work. This guide explains how to check the server status for Dying Light 2 Stay Human to ensure that everything is working.

Are the Dying Light 2 Stay Human servers down?

There’s only one way to check if the servers for Dying Light 2 Stay Human are down. The game’s official Twitter account @DyingLightGame will post updates when the development team knows something is wrong with the servers. So if you’re struggling to play online with others, check the Twitter account and look for any posts about server issues.

If you can’t see any server issues on the official Twitter account, but you’re still having trouble, submit a ticket directly to Techland through its support page. You may be one of the first people to experience the issue, so bringing it to the right people’s attention as fast as possible will help others avoid encountering something similar.