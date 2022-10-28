When playing through the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, keeping track of your overall progress with other players is critical. There might be a few matches you do better in and others where you’re not going to be at the top of the leaderboard. These scores blend, giving you a precise breakdown of your kill-and-death ratio (K/D). Unfortunately, finding it can be a bit of a chore. Here’s what you need to know about how to check your K/D ratio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Where to find your K/D ratio in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

You can do this while you are out of a game and in the main menu. You don’t want to worry about your K/D ratio while you are in a game and trying to achieve victory alongside your teammates. However, it looks like you will not be able to check your K/D ratio in Modern Warfare 2. These stats are not available on the first day of the game, and while many players are trying to find them, these won’t be available right now. It’s likely that these stats will be coming in a later update, after more player have started playing the game and have earned more matches under their belt.

If you’re looking forward to checking out your K/D ratio on your Modern Warfare 2 account, you will need to be a little patient for this. We imagine this information will be available somewhere in the Barracks, as they have been for the last few iterations of the Call of Duty games. Hopefully, there will be a direct in-game way for players to track this information, especially for those who regularly tear through these games. For now, we have no way to do this, and will be updating this page when we learn additional information.