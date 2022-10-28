How to unlock the Gunsmith in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Similar to its predecessor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 lends a full-blown Gunsmith feature that allows for almost any weapon to equip attachments. It also provides the only way you can add Charms, Decals, Stickers, and of course, weapon camos. Although these components have been available in several past titles, those heading into the sequel will need put in some gameplay hours to have them. Here’s how to unlock the Gunsmith in MW2.

How to customize guns and weapons in MW2

The Gunsmith becomes available in the MW2 multiplayer once players have unlocked Custom Loadouts at Rank 4. Once that’s done, there will be an option above the guns in your loadout that takes you to the Gunsmith menu. The feature gives you the ability to add up to five attachments of your choosing, from barrels, muzzles, underbarrels, and much more. The sequel also lets you share attachments between guns simply by changing the Receiver option.

If you are a multiplayer completionist, the Gunsmith even holds a variety of challenges you can complete for new weapons skins. You can discover these by heading to the Customization tab’s Camo option. It is here each weapon dawns up to four Base Camo challenges that need to be finished for its glorious Gold Mastery Camo. Other challenges within the tab can also reward Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion Mastery Camos — all of which are considered to be more prestigious than Gold.

Unlike the Gunsmith, a majority of the game’s weapons cannot be unlocked by just boosting your overall Rank. The shooter comes with a new Weapon Platform progression system that now requires you to level up particular guns to obtain new ones. Although this may be a hassle, we recommend players take full advantage of Perk Packages in order to have four powerful abilities that will surely help you achieve elimations with even the worst of guns.