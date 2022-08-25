How to claim Genshin Impact Twitch Drops

Genshin Impact partnered with Twitch, bringing us the Twitch Drops reward system. This system allows you to earn rewards by watching your favorite streamers on Twitch. However, you need to follow a few steps to claim these Genshin Impact Twitch Drops, and here is how you can do it.

How to get Genshin Impact Twitch Drops

You must follow the following three steps to get your Genshin Impact Twitch Drops.

Step 1: Linking your HoYoverse and Twitch Accounts

You first need to link your Twitch and HoYoverse accounts together. You can do that in several ways, but the best way is to go to the Twitch Drops event section on the HoYoverse site and click on the “Link Now” button. Afterward, you simply need to log into both accounts, which will link them together.

Step 2: Finding the right stream

Once you link your accounts, you will need to find the right stream with Drops Enabled. To do that, search for the Genshin Impact game and then select the Live Channels. Now search for the right streams tagged “Drops Enabled,” or you can simply go to this link. It’s crucial to watch only these streams; otherwise, you will not get any rewards.

Step 3: Claiming the Twitch Drop

There are several different rewards with Twitch Drops depending on how long you watch the stream, ranging from 15 minutes to 120 minutes. As you watch the stream, your Drops Bar on the profile menu will progress. Once you are done watching the stream and your progress bar is 100%, you need to click on it and head to your inventory to claim the Genshin Impact Twitch Drops.

Image Via Twitch

That’s all you need to do to get the Twitch Drop. Remember to check your progress bar and only watch the Drop Enabled streams.