How to claim Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

With Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder, players new and returning will have access to a host of new abilities, weapons, armor, and other loot. Between Arc 3.0, a seasonal gear refresh, and the Expedition and Ketchcrash activities, there are even more ways to outfit your Guardian. If you didn’t make it to the Pinnacle cap of 1570 during Season of the Haunted, Bungie has you covered. The Gift of the Thunder Gods is a complete gear upgrade to 1570. Here’s how to claim it.

Visit the H.E.L.M. for the Gifts of the Thunder Gods

When you first log into Destiny 2 during Season of Plunder, you’ll be able to watch the opening cinematic and complete the introductory mission. After that, you’ll be directed to complete the Ketchcrash activity as part of the Ahoy and Aweigh quest. If you weren’t already 1570 Power, hold off on starting the new activity and instead go to the H.E.L.M.

In the H.E.L.M. are all the new Seasonal vendors and a lonely Fallen-style treasure chest with a spiral symbol above it. This is the Gift of the Thunder Gods, and opening its menu allows you to claim the following rewards:

The Thunderlord Exotic Light Machine Gun received intrinsic Anti-Overload rounds for use against Overload Champions and a buff to its overall effectiveness.

A Class-specific Exotic Armor piece for use with Arc 3.0

You can upgrade your arms with a full suite of 1570 weapons for all three slots and types.

Five pieces of 1570 Dreaming City armor that you can either equip (some of the stat rolls aren’t bad) or infuse into your current armor.

You can only claim the Gifts of the Thunder Gods once per character, so choose how to infuse or use them wisely. Once you have everything set the way you like it, head into Ketchcrash and start the Season grind in earnest.