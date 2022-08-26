What is the King’s Fall loot pool in Destiny 2? Answered

The King’s Fall raid has gone live in Destiny 2. It will initially be available in Contest Mode as Guardians worldwide compete for the World First title. After this point, it will become a standard raid, and everyone will have a chance to run through this raid to their heart’s content. The real treat for Guardians this year will be the loot they earn by completing it. Here’s what we know about the King’s Fall loot pool in Destiny 2.

All gear you can get from the King’s Fall raid in Destiny 2

The Destinytracker website has shared the loot Pool that the loot Guardians will receive upon completing the King’s Fall raid. Here’s the breakdown of this loot.

Ossified Skycarver Ship

Ossein Earthcarver Sparrow

Ancient Wisdom color

King No More Emblem

Darkhollow Mask helmet

Darkhollow Grasps arms

Darkhollow Chiton chest

Darkhollow Treads leggings

Darkhollow Mantle cape

Smite of Merain

Doom of Chelchis

Zaouli’s Bane

Midha’s Reckoning

Defiance of Yasmin

Qullim’s Terminus

These will be what you’ll receive as you progress through the King’s Fall raid. Although this is the overall loot pool, we do not have a precise breakdown for where these will drop, but we should be learning as the day goes on. Right now, King’s Fall is in Contest Mode for the first 24 hours as Fireteams worldwide compete for the World First title.

Multiple people are looking to see where the Touch of Malice exotic will drop, as many have speculated, and there have been several leaks surrounding this original Destiny exotic. After confirmation, we’ll ensure this is included in the overall loot pool.