How to clean your keyboard and mouse

Keeping your computer keyboard and mouse clean is essential for performance and hygiene. Performance-wise, debris can accumulate underneath the keys, making typing and gaming more difficult or inaccurate. Hygienically speaking, unremoved dirt and dust attract bacteria which can cause skin irritation or even infections.

Careful cleaning with a damp microfiber cloth can help free your keyboard and mouse from dust, dirt, grease, fingerprints, and other contaminants. In addition, doing this regularly will increase the lifespan of your peripherals. Here is a step-by-step guide on cleaning your mouse and keyboard.

How to clean your keyboard

Unplug your keyboard from your computer or turn it off if it’s wireless. This should stop you from accidentally typing or pressing the shortcut key and prevent electrocution. Use a can of compressed air to blow away any dust or debris that’s accumulated on the keys and in the crevices between them. You can also use a rubber blower and a soft brush that you usually find in cleaning kits to help deal with dust. Use a damp, lint-free cloth to wipe down the keys and the keyboard’s surface. Be sure not to get any liquid into the crevices between the keys. Use a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol to clean hard-to-reach places. You can also remove the keys individually and clean them if your keyboard’s keys are removable. Let your keyboard air dry completely before plugging it back into your computer.

You can put a silicone keyboard protector on your keyboard for extra protection and shine. This extra step will also help prevent dirt and dust from building up on your keyboard. If you do not have the tools, you can buy a complete keyboard cleaning kit for future use.

How to clean your mouse

Unplug the mouse from your device or turn it off if it’s wireless; this will stop you from accidentally clicking on applications and files. Doing this will prevent electrocution. Use a soft cloth, preferably microfiber, to wipe away any dirt or debris on the mouse’s body. You can also use the small stiff bristle brush found in cleaning kits or a toothpick to help deal with the gunk between the crevices of your mouse. Soak a cotton swab in rubbing alcohol, then use it to clean any remaining residue or grime off of your mouse. Take caution not to get any of the alcohol inside of the mouse, as it can damage components. Wipe down all parts of your mouse with a cloth or paper towel dampened in warm water to remove any remaining residue. Be sure to allow the mouse to dry before plugging it back into your device.

You can also deep clean your mice by unscrewing the plate below and spraying the inside with a contact cleaner (this is also how drifting joycons are fixed). However, do note that opening your mouse means that its manufacturer’s warranty will no longer cover it, so we advise against this if your equipment is still new.