How to clear Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.1

At this point, if you’re able to clear Floor 10 of the Spiral Abyss, you should have no problem clearing Floor 11. And if you can gain maximum stars for Floor 10, then you should be fine on Floor 11 as well. Like the last floor, Floor 11 has “three chambers,” each containing different fights. Defeat each chamber within a certain amount of time to get the maximum amount of stars, and maximize your rewards.

Floor 11’s “Leyline Disorder” is a unique and challenging addition to Genshin Impact, introducing a new “Corrosion” mechanic. The “Corrosion” mechanic puts a higher emphasis on healing, as it deals damage to all of your characters through shields.

Once you defeat an enemy, all party members become “Corroded.” Once Corroded, your party members will lose HP every second, and your active party member can die from the Corrosion. Each Corrosion lasts 10 seconds and can stack. What this means is you’ll need more than just shields to live through this floor. At least one healer is mandatory.

Characters to consider

Because of the Corrosion mechanic, you can’t just rely on a shielder. (This doesn’t mean a shielder is useless because there is still a lot of residual damage coming in from the enemies on this floor. You’ll just need to pair your shielder with a healer.) Consider these characters to take with you:

Bennett / Diona: A popular sentiment on this floor is that a character who is focused on healing like Kokomi or Qiqi is required for this floor. But if you’re dealing enough damage, the heals coming in from Bennett and Diona should be enough. (Diona even comes with a shield to give an extra layer of protection.)

A popular sentiment on this floor is that a character who is focused on healing like Kokomi or Qiqi is required for this floor. But if you’re dealing enough damage, the heals coming in from Bennett and Diona should be enough. (Diona even comes with a shield to give an extra layer of protection.) Noelle + Geo character: Noelle and another Geo character is a surprisingly simple combination, especially if your Noelle is at Constellation 6. If she is, you can run her as main DPS, shielder, and healer in one cohesive package. She really shines on this floor by opening a lot of slots for your team. She’s good with another Geo sub-DPS like Albedo, or you can even bring Zhongli along with her for more Geo DMG and shields.

Noelle and another Geo character is a surprisingly simple combination, especially if your Noelle is at Constellation 6. If she is, you can run her as main DPS, shielder, and healer in one cohesive package. She really shines on this floor by opening a lot of slots for your team. She’s good with another Geo sub-DPS like Albedo, or you can even bring Zhongli along with her for more Geo DMG and shields. Kokomi: If you do find that Bennett and Diona don’t provide the heals you need, Kokomi is a good option. She’s particularly good on your second team, due to the prevalance of Pyro enemies.

If you do find that Bennett and Diona don’t provide the heals you need, Kokomi is a good option. She’s particularly good on your second team, due to the prevalance of Pyro enemies. Jean: Jean is arguably one of the most useful healers this floor. She cleanses, deals good burst damage, and has strong teamwide healing. She fits perfectly well on this floor, and is a better option over Qiqi.

Additionally, this floor sees an increase in HP and DPS checks for your characters. You should bring a strong main DPS like Ayaka, Xiao, or Ganyu to deal as much damage as you can. Anemo displacers like Sucrose, Venti, and Kazuha are still universally useful.

Floor 11, Chamber 1

Screenshot by Gamepur.

For each half, all the enemies will come in waves. There are lots of enemies per half, with 20 in the first half and 15 in the second. However, you have 300 seconds to get a perfect clear on this floor, which is a generous amount of time. I was able to wipe out the enemies quickly enough and keep my team up with Bennett (using Tartaglia, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett) and Jean (using Yoimiya, Fischl, Venti, and Jean.) However, if your DPS isn’t as strong, you can take your time.

Corrosion comes into play once an enemy is defeated. You have lots of time, so you don’t need to rush. The more enemies you kill, the more damage you’ll take. Take the time to heal in-between waves.

Floor 11, Chamber 2

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This chamber functions similarly to the last one. There’s a lot of enemies to kill, and therefore, a lot of damage to take. There isn’t much different from this chamber to the last — if you can’t dispatch enemies quickly enough, then take your time and heal when possible. Leaving one enemy alive to heal your team up is a valid strategy if you’re finding it too hard to sustain yourself or deal enough damage in time.

One thing to note is the Pyroslinger. If you don’t have a hydro DPS and don’t kill this enemy in time, he will generate a strong Pyro shield and take a lot less damage. It’s not the end of the world if he gets his shield off, but it’s advisable to focus on this enemy first so he doesn’t cripple your time completely.

Floor 11, Chamber 3

Screenshot by Gamepur.

This is the first big DPS check of the Spiral Abyss, with both enemies having quite a lot of health. Luckily, there are fewer enemies to deal with, so the Corrosion effect isn’t as powerful. You don’t have as much time, however, with only three minutes to get a perfect clear.

An Anemo character will benefit you greatly on the first chamber to help group up these pesky enemies. Leave them alive for too long, and they seriously mess up your time by summoning tons of flies and shields. Try your best to keep these enemies from straying too far from one another. They have a large number of teleports, so grouping them up and killing them before they can is important if you want a good time.

In the second half, a Cryo DPS like Ayaka or Ganyu, or a Hydro DPS like Tartaglia is useful for the Pyro Slimes. The Geovishap has a lot of health, so reserve your team with the most DPS for this floor.

Once you clear Floor 11, you’re ready for the biggest challenge of the game: Floor 12.