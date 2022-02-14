How to climb, activate, and assign the Saint Paul Water Tower in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The Saint Paul Water Tower is the facility in the Lower Dam Ayre Zone in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. You might think it would be in Saint Paul Island, but it’s not. The Saint Paul Island facility is the Saint Paul Electrical Station. If you climb the Saint Paul Water Tower and activate it, you can then assign it to either the Peacekeepers or the Survivors, giving your chosen faction control over the Lower Dam Ayre Zone. But this is not such an easy task.

Find the Saint Paul Water Tower at the end of the peninsula that extends south from Saint Paul Island into Lower Dam Ayre. Approach it from the north and climb onto the tank abandoned at the gate, jump to the wall on the right, then onto the roof of the military prefab building. Climb onto the girder, then run to the other end of it and jump to the right, onto the Amortizer (mattress). Turn on the generator outside the front door of the tower, then go left around the tower, and under the scaffold. Climb onto the base of the statue at the corner, and jump from there onto the scaffold. Jump to the ledges on the corner ahead, then shimmy around the corner and jump to the horizontal bar. Jump from bar to bar, then to the transmission tower marked with a yellow rag. Climb up a few rungs, then turn left and jump to the ledge where there’s a gap in the barb wire. You’ll need to do all this pretty fast unless you have tons of stamina.

Jump up the yellow ledge above, then kick the ladder down. You can use that as a shortcut later on if you fall. Now, you have to go inside. The tower is full of THV chemicals, so be quick. Go through the window, then the door, then drop down to the right so that you land on the ledge in front of another door and window. Go outside, then turn around and climb up the yellow ledges. Use the horizontal bar to swing to the top of the hoist. Turn around and climb onto the scaffold, then climb over the curved ledge.

Climb the ledges, go inside, and turn on the generator. Then go behind the central tower, kick down the ladder, then climb the ledges on the northwest side. Jump to the horizontal bar, then swing to the ledges on the left. Jump to the next ledges, then shimmy around and onto the hoist. Jump to the next hoist, then to more ledges. Shimmy all the way along to the right, then jump to the hoist below you and to the right.

Go inside the central tower and jump to the yellow ledges on the pipe. Climb to the top one, shimmy around, and jump to the ledge marked with a rag. Kick the ladder down, then swing from the horizontal bar to the suspended cage. Climb up it, then turn around and jump to the ledges on the outer wall. Go inside and climb onto the bunk beds then the walkway above. Go through the doorway and outside again, then use the ledges to climb to the top of the tower, where you can go inside and activate it.