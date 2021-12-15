How to clone and dupe Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Version 1.1.2

For as long as there’s been Pokémon games, there’s been cloning and duplication glitches. Nowadays, these glitches can be patched by the developer, as was the case with an earlier clone and duplication glitch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Another cloning and duplication glitch has been found in the latest update for BDSP, though it’s complicated to take advantage of without knowing what you’re doing.

The method for this glitch comes courtesy of YouTuber Blaines. First, be aware that getting the timing of this glitch wrong can result in your game freezing. Make sure to save your game before you attempting this to prevent yourself from losing progress. Because this glitch relies on sound cues, a pair of headphones it’s helpful to have a pair of headphones. It’s also worth noting that you’ll need access to the Fly HM in order to pull off this glitch. Have all the Pokémon you want to clone grouped in a box together and make sure you have a free box before trying.