Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s duplication glitch just got way bigger

There’s a well known cloning glitch in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, allowing you to easily get doubles of any Pokémon you want. That seems tame compared to what was just discovered. Apparently it’s possible to clone an entire PC box of Pokémon.

YouTube channel PanFro Games shared the method in a new video. Following the steps laid out, it’s possible to dupe a full box of Pokémon in go — that’s 30 additional pocket monsters at once. Unlike the previous cloning glitch, you don’t actually lose any Pokémon in the process, and every item the cloned monsters were holding gets duplicated as well. You’re only limited by the games’ total of 40 boxes.

Don’t expect these methods to be available forever. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl got day one patches after the games leaked ahead of time, so Nintendo doesn’t seem too keen on letting exploits run rampant. The pair of Pokémon games are the second most successful Switch launch in Japan, after all.

If you’d rather obtain your Pokémon the legitimate way, we can show you where to buy Quick Balls, Timer Balls, and Dusk Balls to increase your adds of catching certain types. If you’re looking to catch Shiny Pokémon, good news: there are two methods for tracking those down. You can hunt using the Poké Radar or the Matsuda Method.