How to collect a Realm Bounty within the Serenitea Teapot in Genshin Impact

With the introduction of the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact, we also saw Realm Bounty get added to the game. This gives players a passive way to earn companionship experience from the game’s housing system. How much Realm Bounty you earn will be impacted by your Adeptal Energy levels, and how many companions you have in the Serenitea Pot.

To start earning Realm Bounty, you must first move a companion into the Serenitea Pot. Once you have done that, the companion will start generating companionship experience relevant to the Adeptal Energy rank of the realm.

Adeptal Energy Levels Bounty Gained Bare Bones 2/hr Humble Abode 2/hr Cozy 3/hr Queen-Size 3/hr Elegant 4/hr Exquisite 4/hr Extraordinary 4/hr Stately 5/hr Luxury 5/hr Fit for a King 5/hr

To collect Realm Bounty, you will need to speak with Tubby and select the Trust Rank screen. Toward the bottom of the menu on the right, you will see a line of companions that live in the realm. Beside them is a chest with a prompted button above it.

This chest stores the Realm Bounty, and has a maximum amount that it can hold, dependant on the Trust Rank. If you hit the prompted button above it, you will collect the store Realm Bounty. This begins at 50 Realm Bounty at Level 1, increase by 50 per step, up to a maximum of 500 Realm Bounty at Level 10.