How to increase Trust Rank in the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

Trust Rank in Genshin Impact is basically the status of your relationship with Tubby, the helper who lives inside the Serenitea Pot and looks after your house when you are not there.

The higher the Trust Rank, the better the housing system will be, as you will have access to more features and recipes for new furnishings. As such, it is a good idea to start working on increasing it straight away.

To increase your Trust Rank you want to make new furniture, buildings, or other items in the Serenitea Pot. The first time you make any blueprint, you will earn some Trust Rank for it. You can check your Trust Rank by interacting with Tubby and looking at the Bar beside the large number at the top of the right side of the screen.

It is a good idea to try to hit Trust Rank 2 as quickly as possible because this will open up another slot to allow you to make furnishings. Because each one has a timer, it can take a while to build them, so being able to make two at a time is a great help to players.

To do this, make sure you are farming up the resources you need to make the items by collecting different types of wood and plants. Interact with Tubby and select “Create Furnishing”. Select the item you wish to make, and remember it will need to be something new to earn Trust Rank.

When you have started building it, go to the queue tab and select the item you are building, You will have the option to use an item called the Vial of Adeptal Speed. You should do this, as it will automatically finish the item for you and you won’t have to wait for the timer to count down, which could take hours. Keep doing this to speed your way to Rank 2, as you get 10 more Vials of Adeptal Speed as a reward for hitting that rank anyway.