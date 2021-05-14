How to collect Trinkets in Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a game full of items to collect. As you play and earn gold, you can buy many of these items, weapons, and character skins from the shops around your hideout. Some collectibles are locked behind actions, though. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how to earn Trinkets, the most elusive collectibles in the game.

What are Trinkets?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Trinkets tell a part of the history of each map in Hood: Outlaws & Legends. By collecting them all, you’ll learn more about each map, allowing you to soak up the lore of this world. Trinkets also count towards 100% completion and trophies/achievements, so they’re well worth your time if you want to get the most out of the game.

At the time of writing, there are six Trinkets on each map. Future maps, such as Mountain, will probably also have six to collect. Meaning every new map represents a lot more than just a new place to steal from.

Assassinate to accumulate

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, Trinkets don’t actually spawn in each match. Earning them is a lot harder than tracking down a location and pressing a button. To collect them, you need to assassinate enemies. This means that you’ll have to sneak up on enemy players whilst they’re stealing the key, treasure, or extracting the gold. The state enemies scattered around the map are also open for assassination, but you’ll have to be quick. You can only assassinate enemies by pressing the correct button whilst crouching directly behind them.

Tips for Trinket collecting

The easiest way to ensure that you’re always ready to collect Trinkets is to play as a character that excels in assassinations. Marianne is a great option because her special ability makes her invisible. If the enemy can’t see you, they can’t stop you from killing them. Robin is another great character for assassinations. He’s quiet and stealthy, and you can sneak up on enemies relatively quickly as he’s crouched.

When you’re chasing Trinkets, try to assassinate every enemy you come across. There are loads of state enemies dotted around the map, and you can assassinate them with relative ease if you pay attention to their location. Try not to sit back and let everyone else do the assassinating for you. Forge ahead and get these kills before anyone else.

Finally, be sure to check which maps you need Trinkets for. If you load into a map that you’ve already collected all the Trinkets on, play as a different character and swap back to one that’s good at assassinating when you play on a map with some Trinkets to pick up.