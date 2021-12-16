How to complete A New Horizon in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

A New Horizon is the final quest in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla crossover story for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. To unlock it, you’ll need to first complete Power Corrupts All, a much more intense mission compared to this relatively relaxed one. This guide covers how to complete the quest and contains a warning that all players who want to stick around on Korfu should heed.

Can you go back to Korfu?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you complete this quest, you’ll be removed from Korfu and taken back to the main game map. We’ve not been able to find a way back to Korfu after completing this quest, so make sure you manually save the game before you do anything else after the Power Corrupts All quest. This will ensure that you can go back to Korfu, explore all the locations, and collect everything on offer before leaving. When you arrive back in the main game, Kassandra will still be without her abilities, making the game much more challenging.

Meet with Herodotos and Barnabas at the vacation house

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this quest, the only task required is heading back to the vacation house to meet with Barnabas and Herodotos. When you do, the three will have a conversation that bookmarks Kassandra’s story in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for now. However, there’s a cutscene after the credits that’s well worth watching.

Once you’ve completed this quest, the game will show you that the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crossover story continues in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. So if you own that game, you should now go and play the crossover story there to see how Kassandra’s tale continues.