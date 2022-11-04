The 10 best Assassin’s Creed wallpapers

Picking a wallpaper for your computer can be tricky. We all have so many hobbies and interests, so how can you narrate it down to just one image that you see every time you boot up your PC? For Assassin’s Creed fans, there are so many different games to choose from.

When it comes to selecting a wallpaper, you generally want a simpler image with lots of space around it — you need room for your icons, after all. With that in mind, we’ve gathered ten of the best Assassin’s Creed wallpapers here for you, covering a wide range of games from the series.

Image via AlphaCoders

We’ll start with just a simple logo. No matter what Assassin’s Creed games you favor, the Assassins’ compass crest is universally recognizable.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

For those who fondly remember the first Assassin’s Creed game, this red-heavy wallpaper features original protagonist Altair. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is looking to get back to this original vibe whenever it launches.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

For many, Assassin’s Creed 2 is where the real magic started. This shot of the beloved Ezio Auditore features lots of open space for you to place and arrange your PC icons.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

This is a flashier selection than most of the other wallpapers here, but we simply had to include it. Assassin’s Creed 3’s Connor has never looked more epic.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

This shot from Assassin’s Creed Unity features protagonist Arno overlooking a rundown village. It’s a bit of a sadder image, but it demonstrates why the common people were worth fighting for during the French Revolution.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate features a set of twins, and we’re going with Evie Frye for this wallpaper pick. It’s a cool pose and one that creates nice spaces to arrange all your desktop icons.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Here we have Assassin’s Creed Origins hero Bayek walking the Egyptian desert as the hot sun rises. The start of the day makes for a nice parallel to the story of Origins, which, as the name implies, chronicles the beginnings of the Assassin and Templar orders.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has some sweet legendary bows, but this shot features a prominent spear. That’s not a warrior gazing over a city though — look again and you’ll see Alexios (one of the game’s two possible player characters) atop a massive statue.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

There are so many action-packed moments in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to choose from. We could have gone with the dragon Nidhogg or the fire demon Hjalgunnar, but this peaceful landscape felt like the best way to showcase the sheer scale of the game.

Download Link

Image via AlphaCoders

Finally, we have one last flashy choice. So much of this series is focused on the Assassins and Templars fighting for control of the mystical Pieces of Eden, and this colorful artwork represents that conflict.

Download Link