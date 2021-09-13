How to complete a Sideways encounter in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is to complete a Sideway encounter. These are interesting moments of PvE that can take place during matches of Fortnite. The encounters themselves spawn randomly, so you need to be aware of what to look for.

You will need to find areas of yellow and purple swirls on the map, and this is a Sideways encounter. You can see examples of them on the map below, marked by red arrows.

Once you get there, the Sideways Nexus will expand, creating a dome. Inside the dome, enemies will spawn, and it will be up to you to take them out. You need to keep killing enemies to fill up a bar that will appear in the center of the screen. If you stop kill them for too long, a countdown will begin. If the countdown completes, the area will explode, killing you.

Two different elements can spawn during a Sideways encounter. IO Guards will appear, and they will actually help you unless you shoot them. An enemy boss can also appear, and it is quite tough. The boss has a forward-facing shield it can deploy, so you want to stay behind it.

If other players appear, you can decide to attack them or not and might want to wait to see what they do. It is a good idea to loot up well before heading to a Sideways encounter. While there are specials chests you can loot in the encounter itself, you will need starting weapons to stand a chance of finishing it.

Remember not to get too distracted by the boss, and keep killer some lesser monsters, otherwise, you run the risk of detonating the encounter and dying, losing everything.