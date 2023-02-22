How to complete Phoenix Rising in Hogwarts Legacy

Finding a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy is one of the more desirable things to do when filling out your Vivariums in the Room of Requirement. The Phoenix Feathers you get from these creatures are needed to get the absolute most from your Legendary gear in the upgrade process, so it is important to add this bird to your collection as soon as possible. The way to do that is through a certain side quest, with none of them appearing in the open world. Here is how to complete the Phoenix Rising side quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to do the Phoenix Rising side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

To have access to the Phoenix Rising side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you must first have completed Niamh Fitzgerald’s main quest trial, which has you getting into the Headmaster’s Office and entering a book. After that, you will need to complete all preceding side quests for Deek, and then he will ask you to travel to an area to find a potential Phoenix that poachers may be after.

When you get the quest, you will be told to go to Phoenix Mountain Cave which is in the southeastern portion of the map. If you have not been down here yet, you will need to find a particular tunnel filled with goblins that you have to fight through. Go through the cave at this location on the map to access this new area.

When you get to the cave, you will have to fight through poachers as you make your way to the phoenix nest. While your character will note that they need to hurry and race the bad guys there, there is no time limit here. Go at your own pace and make sure to eliminate all enemies in your way. When you get to the end, equip your Nab-Sack, and you will capture the Phoenix without it running away.

Once you return to Deek in the Room of Requirement, the last Vivarium will appear, and the Phoenix will automatically fly into it. At this point, you can groom and feed it to get Phoenix Feathers.