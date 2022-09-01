How to complete Agent Jason’s side quest in Tower of Fantasy

With the Heirs of Aida as a persistent threat, it seems like the people of Banges Dock always need saving. This goes beyond the story missions you need to tackle when you first arrive in the region, too. One of the first side quests you’re likely to pick up in the area involves helping a Special Agent free a few Banges prisoners from a nearby Aidan stronghold, while doing a little damage to the stronghold along the way.

How to start Agent Jason’s side quest

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start Agent Jason’s side quest, you’ll need to talk to Coatl at the Banges Dock. If Coatl isn’t there, or if he isn’t offering a side quest, there’s a good chance you need to progress the story a little farther to unlock it. Coatl will ask you to head to the Aidan Stronghold to save some prisoners being held there. If you’d like, it’s easier to track quest objectives by selecting the quest and pressing T to track it.

Help Banges Special Agent Jason

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just on the outskirts of the Aidan Stronghold, you’ll meet up with Banges Special Agent Jason, who will join forces with you to free the prisoners and sabotage the stronghold. After talking to Jason, you’ll fight your way uphill through several groups of enemies until you reach Mach, one of the prisoners being held inside. After talking to Jason again, you’ll be tasked with retrieving an electron sensor a short distance away before heading back to free Mach, followed by several other prisoners.

Sabotage the stronghold

Screenshot by Gamepur

After heading to Jason one last time in another part of the base, you’ll be accosted by several more enemies in the final combat sequence of the encounter. After dispatching this group, Jason will fight off the remaining enemies while you set up some explosives around the equipment in the stronghold. There are some nearby red barrels that are perfect for the job, and you’ll need to place them at three different locations before escaping and leaving Jason to set the base ablaze. Although the locations are all clearly marked, the directions are a little confusing. For instance, when you’re instructed to “move to the control console”, you actually need to carry a barrel there.