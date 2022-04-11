How to complete all Challenges in Assault on Echo Base in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete all the Level Challenges in the Assault on Echo Base level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to do three things: fly through the legs of an AT-AT, trip up the AT-ATs without the tow cable breaking, and complete the level without being defeated.

Here’s how to complete each of these objectives:

AT-ATrick: When you encounter the first AT-AT during the third phase of the battle, wait for it to stop, then fly through its legs from one side. It might take a while to stop, so amuse yourself while you’re waiting by shooting enemies, collecting Studs, and finding Minikits.

Show Off!: You need to trip up all four AT-ATs without breaking the cable to complete this challenge. Approach each AT-AT steadily so that you can lock on then, once a button prompt appears, press that button. Next, you’ll have to fly around it a few times. You don’t have to be totally accurate in following the markers. Just don’t fly away somewhere, and the cable won’t snap.

Rogue Squadron, Form Up!: You’re not likely to get shot down during the Assault on Echo Base mission, as your snowspeeder has shields, and there aren’t that many enemies. If you are defeated, it’ll more likely be because you crash into something, so remember to pull up when attacking an enemy on the ground, and don’t use the boost unless you’re at a safe distance from all obstacles.