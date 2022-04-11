How to get all Minikits in Assault on Echo Base in Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you can get all of the Minikits in the Assault on Echo Base level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back on your first Story playthrough, without needing to use any specific character type. You just need to explore the battlefield pretty thoroughly, and display your skills behind the controls of a snowspeeder.

The locations of all the Minikits in Assault on Echo Base are as follows:

Turn right as you exit the base and go through the ring of Studs. The first Minikit is under the little rock arch up ahead.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn left right after you get the first Minikit and you’ll see a small, glowing structure made of white bricks. Shoot that structure to release the second Minikit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the third Minikit, you need to destroy six small, white, bike-like vehicles. There are three during the first phase of the battle, then you’ll have to destroy four AT-STs to progress to the next phase where the final three vehicles are in among the line of six AT-STs you have to destroy next.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you destroy those six AT-STs, you’ll enter the third phase of the battle, and there’ll be another glowing, white structure between you and the first AT-AT. Destroy it to release the fourth Minikit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve collected the fourth Minikit, turn to the right and fly over to the far side of the battlefield, where you’ll find the fifth and final Minikit underneath another rock arch.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collecting all five Minikits in Assault on Echo Base will unlock Imperial Star Destroyer (Micro).