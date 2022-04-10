How to complete Stylish Way Down Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Stylish Way Down Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to find and use all five zipwires during the Hoth and Cold level in Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. Using the zipwires is a simple matter of jumping at the top of one, but finding them isn’t so simple. Some of them even need to be activated before you can use them.

Find the Hoth and Cold zipwires in the following locations:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next to the laser turret at the top of the mountain on the small “island” plateau on the southern edge of the map (southwest of the little “hub” plateau). Use it to slide down after you’ve used the laser turret to destroy the rock and ice blocking the bridge below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the north side of the “hub” plateau on the south side of the map, leading back to the “mainland”. Use it to reach the mainland after you’ve destroyed the second probe droid listed in our Avoid the Droid! guide.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the Signal Tower on the small “island” plateau directly south of the “hub” plateau. You need to climb to the top of the tower and activate it by aligning the dish (so that the beam turns green), in order to raise the zipwire to the top of the tower.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the Signal Tower in the southern section of the old Outpost on the east side of the map. You need to replace the battery in the tower before you climb it, so build a magnet from the debris next to the tower, so that the droid drops the battery. When you climb the tower and align the dish, the zipwire will rise to the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the Signal Tower on the “island” plateau on the northern edge of the map. You need to blast the rock and ice off the bridge using the T-47 Airspeeder (a.k.a. snowspeeder) in order to reach the tower. As before, climbing to the top and aligning the dish will raise the zipwire to the top.