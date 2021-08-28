All journal locations in Sea of Thieves – Heart of Fire Tall Tale

Taking place right after The Seabound Soul Tall Tale, the Heart of Fire Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves will once again have you team up with Sir Arthur Pendragon. This story quest will take you through treacherous environments around The Devil’s Roar as you work to free the crew of the Blackwyche and stop Flameheart’s return. You will come across five journals from Stitcher Jim, although you will have to go through all three pathways in the Tall Tale.

We Need A New Plan!

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first journal is in Stitcher Jim’s Hideout, which is on Liar’s Backbone. Once you make landfall, find a hidden cave below a hill; there will be a lever to the left of the entrance to open it. Walk inside and notice the heart-shaped entryway — on the left is a shelf with a bucket, shovel, torch, and a journal.

Disorder of Souls

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find your way deep into Flameheart Lair under The Devil’s Thirst, you will eventually reach a crossroad with three split paths behind doors. Go towards the center door with the green glow, and to its right, leaning against a pillar, is the second journal.

From here, there will be one journal in each of the pathways ahead, so you will have to use statues to get back to your ship or replay the Tall Tale to get all five.

A Chest of Rage…

Screenshot by Gamepur

The blue path to the left is the Path of the Eternal King. After some firey obstacles, you’ll reach a spinning capstan shooting out flames. After that will be a river of lava with three stones to jump on. On the third stone, turn to the left and you’ll see a journal to the right of a pile of skulls.

Bye Bye, Blackwyche

Screenshot by Gamepur

The center green path is the Path of the Forsaken Flame. Like in the left path, you will be in a room where you fight hordes of skeletons. After opening the door to the next section of the path, look to the left across the statue; the next journal is leaning on a pile of skulls with a wooden cross on it.

The devil I know…

Screenshot by Gamepur

The orange rightmost path is the Path of the Burning Heart. Eventually, you’ll run into a narrow hallway with deadly spikes coming out of the wall. You’ll have to time it to run through the hallway, and there will be safe spots on the right side. On the floor of the second safe spot, you’ll find the last journal.