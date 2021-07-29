How to complete all Rift Tour quests in Fortnite – Poster Locations, Alien Hologram Pad, and Save the Date

The Rift Tour is coming to Fortnite and is the massive event that the game has been teasing with the countdown and the UFO in the center of the map. This means that there are new challenges and quests to complete to get some free goodies.

By finishing up some pretty simple challenges, players can get their hands on a free-floating screen, emoticon, and spay. In this guide, we will run through all three of the challenges and how to finish them quickly.

Interact with Rift Tour Poster

The easiest place to find a Rift Tour poster is in the central area of Believer Beach. You can find it on the wall on the east side of the square where the stage was set up for the welcome concert for the aliens. The pink and white posters will stand out very easily on the wall.

Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO

The Party UFO can be found in the very center of the map, hovering above the Aftermath. New devices have been added to it in the form of small Hologram Pads that you can step on to get launched into the air. The Hologram Pads are easy to spot, and one will be in each section of the Party UFO

Save the Date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match

For this quest, simply open the Rift Tour tab and select one of the dates and times, then play a match of Fortnite. The Rift Tour will run from August 6 to August 8, so be sure to pick a time and date that suits you. You won’t be booking a place, and will still need to show up early, we imagine this simply gives Epic a good idea as to how many people ill be logging in at any one time.