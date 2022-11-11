How to complete all The Exile quests in Genshin Impact

The Exile is one of the simplest and shortest questlines in Genshin Impact. In the quests, you need to complete straightforward objectives, but the requirements for the quests are the real challenge, like waiting 24 hours in real life. This Genshin Impact guide will help you fulfill all the requirements to complete The Exile questline and help find the quest location.

The Exile quests location

Screenshots by Gamepur

You can find all The Exile quests in Aaru Village, Land of Lower Setekh. Go to the village’s fast-travel point, climb down to the street, and find a girl named Sabbah. Additionally, the game will mark the quest location on your map when you are near the quest area. Once you find Sabbah, talk to her and begin the first part of the quest.

The Exile quests walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the quest starts, you will get the objective to use the power of dendro to fertilize the seeds. You can find the seeds in small flower pots behind Sabbah, under the shade. Once you spot them, you will need a playable dendro character and use its power on those. If you don’t have a playable dendro character, you can easily get Collie by completing Floor 4 Chamber 3 of Spiral Abyss. Once you fertilize the seeds with dendro power, it will complete the first quest after a quick conversation with Sabbah.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, the tricky part here is that players are unable to get to the next quest. You must wait for the game’s server to reset to unlock the next part. Remember that each server has different daily reset times, so it will likely not be midnight for you. Once the server resets, head to the quest location, and again you won’t see the quest marker; instead, you need to talk to Sabbah first to get it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have the quest marker, talk to Sabbah and use Dendro power again on the flower to help them bloom. After they bloom, it will complete both The Exile quests and unlock A Gifted Rose questline, which takes five days to complete.