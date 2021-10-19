How to complete all The Haunting challenges ing Call of Duty: Warzone

The Haunting has arrived to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. From October 19 to November 2, everyone will have the chance to complete several challenges centered around The Haunting event. There are two sets of challenges. One can be completed in the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the other is in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Ghosts of Verdansk mode. You only need to complete one set of challenges to receive the respective rewards, and all finishing them all unlocks the LAPA SMG. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to complete all of The Haunting challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone.

All Haunting Warzone challenges

These are all the challenges you need to finish in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Ghosts of Verdansk mode.

Play 5 matches in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist

Earn a Top 10 final placement with your Squad in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist 3 times

Eliminate 10 enemy Ghosts in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist

Eliminate 10 enemy Humans while playing as your Operator in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist

Eliminate 5 enemy Humans while playing as a Ghost in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist

As a Ghost, redeploy as your Operator by Collecting 3 Souls or performing a Finishing Move on a standing, crouching, or prone Human enemy

Use 3 Sacred Ground locations to reduce your Fear Meter in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist

Answer 3 phones in The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist

Experience 3 Hallunications whilke having a full Fear meter in The Ghost of Verdansk playlist

When you finish all nine challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone in the Ghosts of Verdansk playlist, the LAPA SMG will unlock.